Nashville Producer Upgrades Studio Monitor System

Nashville, TN (June 28, 2022)—Songwriter and producer Fred Mollin recently added a pair of Dynaudio Core 59 monitors to his Nashville studio.

Since 2018, Mollin has been using Dynaudio LYD 48 three-way speakers along with an 18S sub, but recently decided to install a pair of Core 59 monitors in his studio. “Basically, LYD 48 has everything that Core 59 has, but Core 59 has more warmth, more clarity and detail, more depth of field, and obviously they are bigger and work better when louder monitoring is needed,” Mollin says.

“I also find that there’s even less fatigue if we work at a moderate level all day with the Core 59s. And when we use our sub, everything becomes completely multi-dimensional. There’s a sort of cinematic sound to the Core 59s coupled with a sub,” he says.

Mollin has been writing and producing music for records, as well as for film and TV, for more than five decades. He’s produced artists including Johnny Mathis, Jimmy Webb, Kris Kristofferson, Rita Wilson, Kristin Chenoweth, JD southern and America, as well as producing duets with iconic performers such as Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Gloria Estefan, Miley Cyrus, Gregory Porter and others.

Since 2018, Mollin has regularly been bringing along his LYD 48s to other studios when he was tracking outside of his own facility, and that’s still the case: “We’ll bring the LYDs to different studios as our nearfield monitors. I know them and trust what I hear. And when I bring the stems home for mixing, we have the Core system, which I have come to rely on more than any other monitoring system I’ve ever used.”