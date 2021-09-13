2021 Emmy Award Winners for Sound Announced

Los Angeles, CA (September 13, 2021)—The Television Academy has presented its 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Award ceremonies honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television, including sound mixing and sound editing.
This year’s first Creative Arts Awards ceremony featured presenters from television’s top shows and was held at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12. FXX will broadcast highlights from the Creative Arts Emmy presentations on Saturday, Sept. 18.
CBS will present the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award Ceremonies the following night — Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) — on the CBS Television Network. Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS comedy The Neighborhood, will host the broadcast. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
2021 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound Announced
The Emmy winners in the sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer
Pete Keppler, Music Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Ted Lasso • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen’s Gambit • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix
Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer
Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer
Roland Winke, Production Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Studios
The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Love, Death + Robots • “Snow in the Desert” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor
Craig Henighan, Sound Designer
Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
The Queen’s Gambit • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix
Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor
Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor
James David Redding III, Sound Editor
Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor
Tom Kramer, Music Editor
Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Lovecraft Country • “Sundown” • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Polygram Entertainment Present a Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs
Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor
Pascal Garneau, Sound Effects Editor