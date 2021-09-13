2021 Emmy Award Winners for Sound Announced

The Television Academy has presented its 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for sound mixing and sound editing.

Los Angeles, CA (September 13, 2021)—The Television Academy has presented its 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Award ceremonies honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television, including sound mixing and sound editing.

This year’s first Creative Arts Awards ceremony featured presenters from television’s top shows and was held at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12. FXX will broadcast highlights from the Creative Arts Emmy presentations on Saturday, Sept. 18.

CBS will present the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award Ceremonies the following night — Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) — on the CBS Television Network. Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS comedy The Neighborhood, will host the broadcast. It will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Emmy winners in the sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia • HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule

Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer

Pete Keppler, Music Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Ted Lasso • “The Hope That Kills You” • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer

Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer

David Lascelles, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix

Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer

Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer

Roland Winke, Production Mixer

Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) Studios

The Mandalorian • “Chapter 13: The Jedi” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer

Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer

Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Love, Death + Robots • “Snow in the Desert” • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor

Craig Henighan, Sound Designer

Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

The Queen’s Gambit • “End Game” • Netflix • Netflix

Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer

Leo Marcil, Sound Editor

Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor

Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor

James David Redding III, Sound Editor

Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor

Tom Kramer, Music Editor

Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Lovecraft Country • “Sundown” • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor

Brett Voss, Foley Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet • Netflix • A Silverback Films and WWF Production for Netflix

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Polygram Entertainment Present a Kennedy/Marshall Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Diamond Docs

Jonathan Greber, Sound Supervisor

Pascal Garneau, Sound Effects Editor