Emmy Awards Nominee: Love Death + Robots — Outstanding Sound Editing

Adult-themed anthology of short films features stunning animation, as well as a film-style soundtrack that fills the small screen.

Voting is open for the 2021 Emmy Awards, and Love Death + Robots, Season 2, Episode 4 (Netflix), titled “Snow in the Desert,” has been nominated—with the same sound crew that was nominated in 2019—for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation.

The brainchild of producers Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love Death + Robots is an animated anthology of short films that was created following a discussion about their mutual affection for the 1980s film Heavy Metal. The animation—each episode from a different production company and each with its own style—is stellar, and the soundtracks match the visuals

In this special video presentation, Sound Designer Craig Henighan and Supervising Sound Editor/Dialog Editor Brad North talk about wind and weapons and the sound techniques they use to make animation on the small screen feel like it just leapt off the big screen.

Nominees: Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor; Craig Henighan, Sound Designer; Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor; Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor; Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist.