Hype Republic Launches Dolby Atmos Room

Australia (December 16, 2021)—Post production facility Hype Republic on Australia’s Gold Coast has launched a new Dolby Atmos mix room outfitted with a Genelec 7.1.4 monitoring system, complemented by Genelec GLM Loudspeaker Manager software.

“Hype Republic contacted us asking for an immersive solution for their new post-production studio,” recalls Paul Newcomb, business development manager at Studio Connections, Genelec’s Australian distribution partner. “They required an audio solution that would complement their film/video cinematography department and was capable of delivering 7.1.4 immersive playback. This studio would be open to many creative specialists, and as such, the gear needed to be robust and reliable. The solution was a Genelec 7.1.4 Smart Active Monitoring system consisting of 8340s, 8330s and a 7360 subwoofer.”

He continues, “The reason for going with the Genelec Smart Active Monitoring range is that each monitor and subwoofer could be independently calibrated relative to its position in the room. Installing monitors in the ceiling can present many acoustic obstacles. Not only do they need to be frequency-neutral, but their phase needs to be aligned with all the other monitors in the array. GLM calibration software is an invaluable tool in this situation, and Genelec’s unrivalled range of mounting options makes it so easy to install an immersive system in any room.”

“Our goal has always been to create the most epic and ground-breaking work with the most creative humans, and enjoy every step of the journey,” reflects Allan Hardy, co-founder of Hype Republic. “Our new Gold Coast post-production studio brings together the most experienced award-winning specialists with the best equipment and a beautiful facility just minutes from the iconic Burleigh Heads. I have no doubt that the new studio and the projects and people it brings to the Gold Coast will nurture countless opportunities for our local creative community and emerging talent.”