Sound Mixing, Editing Workshops Ready for Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV

Culver City, CA (September 26, 20223)—Two insightful panels on Sound Mixing and Sound Editing will be presented by top pros at this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 30. The panel, taking place in the Kim Novak Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is presented by Mix Magazine.

Sound Editing: Imagining, Then Building, a Sound Story

Featuring Mandell Winter (Sony), Scott Gershin (Sound Lab @ Keywords Studios) and Craig Henighan (Pacific Standard Sound).

Every single project in sound for film and television begins with an idea, a story, which becomes a script. From the moment a sound supervisor starts reading that script, ideas begin to form about how best to tell that story through sound? Should it be dark? Slapstick? See-a-dog-hear-a-dog? Sharp-edged? Soft and round? Tense and tight? Hyperreal? Synthetic? Completely organic? What is the best approach, in terms of sound, to support the director’s vision? Then it’s time to get to work, designing and editing the music, dialog and sound effects elements that serve as the foundation, or first draft, of any good audio story.

With over two decades of experience, two-time Emmy Award-nominated Supervising Sound Editor Mandell Winter has supervised sound for major studio blockbusters, independent features and high-profile television series. Winter received his Emmy nominations for his work on HBO’s critically acclaimed Western Deadwood: The Movie and Season 3 of HBO’s anthology crime series True Detective, starring Mahershala Ali. His accolades further include seven MPSE Golden Reel Award nominations. Other notable credits include: The Equalizer franchise, Emancipation, The Magnificent Seven, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Winning Time and American Fiction.

Gershin is an award-winning sound supervisor / designer who has been active in the Film, Streaming and the Gaming community for over three decades. With Films & TV shows such as Guillermo Del Torros Pinocchio (which has recently won an Oscar, a Bafta, a Golden Reel Award for best sound for an animated film) , Maya and the Three ( which he recently received an Emmy for ), Mrs. America, Night Crawler, The Strain, Pacific Rim, Hellboy 2, Chronicles of Riddick, Team America, Shrek, Star Trek and American Beauty as well as over 100 major games. He has garnered an impressive number of awards and nominations: 14 MPSE Golden Reel awards, numerous GANG and TEC awards, and BAFTA nominations. Scott has also lent his talents to numerous projects that have won both DICE and Oscar awards.

Craig Henighan is a Supervising Sound Editor, Re-Recording Mixer and Sound Designer based in Los Angeles CA. Credits include The Whale, Stranger Things, Prey, Roma, Deadpool, Free Guy and Requiem for a Dream.

Sound Mixing: Telling the Full Sound Story

Featuring Lee Orloff, Michael Minkler and Lindsey Alvarez.

Everything audio—the music, sound effects and dialog—comes together on the re-recording stage. No matter how much care and fine-tuning has gone into the edit, once the tracks are delivered to the dub stage, the full story begins to take shape. The balance and the tone, the pacing, subtle shifts in dialog, the size of the explosions, the boost of a Foley footstep, the music entrances and fades. Whether the supervising sound editor/sound designer is also the re-recording mixer, or whether the mix team provides a whole new set of ears, there will be some surprising challenges, and sometimes happy accidents, in bringing the full sound story to life.

Since 1984, production sound mixer Lee Orloff, CAS has collaborated on over 75 feature films with many of the industry’s most acclaimed filmmakers, with the most enduring of these working relationships spanning decades. He has been a member of sound teams nominated for seven Academy Awards and four BAFTAs, winning each for his work on Terminator 2: Judgment Day. In 2019, Orloff was the recipient of the Cinema Audio Society Career Achievement Award. After serving for a dozen years on the AMPAS Sound Branch Executive Committee, he is currently a member of the Academy Museum Sound Branch Subcommittee. Orloff is the Treasurer of Cinema Audio Society. His recent work includes James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as the upcoming release of Michael Mann’s Ferrari.

Michael Minkler is a three-time Academy Award winning Sound Rerecording Mixer who has mixed over 275 motion pictures over the last five decades. He was awarded the Oscar for Black Hawk Down, Chicago, and Dreamgirls. He has received many other awards including the Career Achievement Award from the Cinema Audio Society, Three BAFTA Awards for Star Wars, JFK and Chicago. Also, two Emmys. Minkler has collaborated with most of Hollywood’s elite producers and directors dating back to the 70’s. He is a Hollywood native and the family’s third generation sound professional. His father Donald was an owner of his own independent postproduction sound facility, Producers Sound Service. His grandfather Darrell was a pioneer in the field of sound recording for both films and records as well as part owner of the Hollywood landmark Radio Recorders.

Lindsey Alvarez is a re-recording mixer with 10+ years’ experience in film and TV. Specializing in dialog and music, Lindsey applies her background as a concert musician to bring a nuanced approach to storytelling through sound. Her work has won her two Emmy nominations, including a win last year for Only Murders in the Building. Credits include Daisy Jones and the Six, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and a forthcoming Taylor Sheridan project. When she’s not behind the console, Alvarez is traveling with her husband to add more stamps to her passport.

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.