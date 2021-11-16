Video: Emerging Technologies and Workflows in Sound and Picture

Presented by Meyer Sound.

The focus on integrated sound and picture—in production, post-production and distribution to the home—has only increased in recent years. Technology advances in projection and display technologies, along with concurrent leaps in immersive audio playback and distribution, have allowed talent in both disciplines to work with high-res image and sound, throughout the creative process, approvals and on to delivery in multiple languages.

Meyer Sound, world leaders in immersive playback monitoring and home theater systems, recently worked with Sony, Dolby and Netflix on a new reference-level screening room and lab on the Netflix campus in Los Angeles. Inside the Netflix screening room is a revolutionary new Ultra Reflex sound system designed to work in conjunction with Sony’s emerging high-end direct view display system. The Ultra Reflex system effectively bounces sound off the screen and uses DSP to “project” a true immersive sound image. In this special presentation, the team details how this state-of-the-art system was put together and what it means for the future of integrated sound and picture production.

Moderator: Tom Kenny, Mix

Panelists:

Ron Lagerlof, Visioneering Design

Cheryl Ottenritter, Re-Recording Mixer

Tim Boot, Meyer Sound

Tom McAndrew, Dolby