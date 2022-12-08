VIDEO: The Sound of ‘The Batman’

The audio team behind 'The Batman,' the hit reboot of the venerable DC Comics franchise, bring to light the work that went into the dark rumination on good and evil.

The Sound of The Batman – Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Riddler, the Penguin, Catwoman and, of course, Batman, return for this reboot of the venerable DC Comics franchise. Mix co-editor Tom Kenny speaks with Douglas Murray, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor; Will Files, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer; and Andy Nelson, Re-Recording Mixer about their work on this dark exploration of good and evil.

