VIDEO: The Sound of ‘Babylon’

The audio pros behind 'Babylon' discuss how they used period sound -- and movie sound -- to evoke the feel of 1920s Hollywood.

The Sound of Babylon – Presented by Paramount Pictures.

Period sound, and movie sound, evoke the feel of 1920s Hollywood in the epic new film Babylon, which traces the triumphs and travails of the movie industry and its stars as they transition from “silents” to “talkies.” Join Mix co-editor Tom Kenny as he discusses the audio work that went into the production with Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Supervising Sound Editor; Ai-Ling Lee, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer/Re-Recording Mixer; Steve Morrow, Production Sound Mixer; and Andy Nelson, Re-Recording Mixer.

