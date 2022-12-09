Your browser is out-of-date!

VIDEO: The Sound of ‘Emancipation’

David Esparza, Re-Recording Mixer/Supervising Sound Editor, and Mandell Winter, Supervising Sound Editor, discuss their work on the Civil War action drama, Emancipation.

By Clive Young ⋅

Hollywood, CA (December 9, 2022)—Direct from Mix Sound For Film: Awards Season 2022, we’re sharing all our extensive interviews with the audio pros behind the year’s biggest films this week! Preliminary voting for the Oscar Shortlists—including Best Sound and Best Original Score—runs December 12-December 15, 2022, while nomination voting for MPSE Golden Reels runs December 19-January 2, 2023, and CAS Awards nomination voting begins December 20, running through January 3, 2023. With all that coming up, this is your chance to discover what went into creating sound for this year’s top contending films, ensuring that your vote is well-informed!

The Sound of Emancipation – Presented by AppleTV+.

With Emancipation, A-list action director Antoine Fuqua introduces viewers to the real-life story of Peter, a slave who escaped to the North during the waning days of the Civil War, survived a perilous journey through the swamps of Louisiana and ultimately joined the Union Army. Join Mix co-editor Clive Young as he speaks with David Esparza, Re-Recording Mixer/Supervising Sound Editor, and Mandell Winter, Supervising Sound Editor, about their extensive work on the film.

See ALL the video interviews NOW! Discover the amazing soundwork behind Nope, Thirteen Lives, The Batman, Babylon, Emancipation, Top Gun: Maverick, TÁR, Good Night Oppy, Elvis, Bardo, Spirited, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and All Quiet on the Western Front with the full YouTube playlist.

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. Previously, he was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News, which was named Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year in 2019, the same year Young was one of three finalists at the 65th Annual Neal Awards for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author." He is the author of two books, Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers, interviewing more than 75 live sound engineers on their work, and Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera, an ethnographic exploration of pop-culture ‘fan film’ production. Additionally, he has spoken at 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions, usually on music and cinema history. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University in 2016, and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

