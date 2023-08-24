Baby Audio Debuts Unique Transit Plug-in

Software hosts 18 effects-modules, freely loadable across seven slots, while all effects parameters can be linked to a global Macro Control.

Baby Audio has teamed up with noted producer Andrew Huang to create Transit, an effects plug-in that will “give your mix transitions super powers,” according to the company. It can be used for motion effects, build-ups, drops, risers, sweeps and more.

Creative transitions between song parts play a vital role in keeping listeners engaged. To make them, producers rely on multiple tracks and plugins—and a suffocating amount of automation lanes. Transit simplifies this process down to just one plug-in. It hosts 18 powerful effects-modules, freely loadable across seven slots. All effects parameters can be linked to a global Macro Control, which can be automated to create complex effects transitions with one knob movement.

Transit also hosts a “motion sequencer,” allowing users to program and trigger DAW-synched automations at the click of a button. This is great for seamlessly writing automation data into your mix project, or even for live use.

Baby Audio says that it set out to create a type of plug-in that hadn’t been done before, one that would make it easier and more creative to dial-in the transitions and “ear candy” that modern tracks rely on. Transit delivers on this idea, and its semi-modular architecture, along with 300-plus high-quality presets, makes it as deep or as fast as you need it to be.

Transit is compatible with all major DAWs for Mac and PC and fully Mac M1 native.