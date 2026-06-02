Genelec Updates Aural ID Headphone App

Personal HRTF-based binaural monitoring application improves control of Profiles, can be used with any headphones.

Natick, MA (June 2, 2026)—Genelec has released Aural ID 2.1, an update that enhances the HRTF-based binaural headphone monitoring application to streamline workflows and improve overall system transparency.

At the heart of the 2.1 update is a clearer and more intuitive file management structure, with Aural ID profiles organized within a Profiles folder, while user configurations can be stored separately in a Setups folder. This improves clarity and control, allowing audio professionals to manage their personal HRTF profiles and session-specific settings with ease.

The UI has also been refined, with Output EQ and Envelopment controls now directly accessible from the main interface, enabling faster adjustments and more fluid creative decision-making. The settings pages have been enhanced with clear confirmation workflows, ensuring that changes are intentional and securely saved into setup only when approved. Flexibility and precision are supported through enhanced bypass functionalities, including the LF Envelopment and Output EQ sections, allowing users to instantly compare processed and unprocessed signals.

Operating as a virtual Mac sound card, the Aural ID 2.1 Application can be used with any brand of professional headphones and is a key element of Genelec’s own growing UNIO monitoring ecosystem.

According to Genelec, the support for Head Tracking, and Virtual Monitor Channels setting pages, have been significantly refined to offer a smoother, more intuitive configuration process. Aural ID 2.1 continues to include separate head tracker software that uses the computer-connected camera for tracking, with enhanced controls. The tools for the personal calibration of virtual loudspeaker azimuth and elevation position, and the subjective sound color, have also become easier to use, improving your personal monitoring precision.

Enhancements to overall UI performance and responsiveness include more efficient HRTF profile loading and improved audio processing, ensuring reliable operation even in demanding production environments. Real-time system awareness is also strengthened with the addition of an audio buffering status indicator on the main screen, giving users immediate feedback on processing conditions.

Visual clarity and metering accuracy have also been improved, including revised output level meter scaling and the introduction of signal level indicators directly within the virtual monitor icons. Impactful refinements, including adjustments to window resizing and updated channel naming conventions, contribute to a cleaner and more coherent interface.