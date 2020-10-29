Meyer Sound Launches Spacemap Go

Meyer Sound has officially released Spacemap® Go, an industry game changer in spatial sound design and mixing. Available October 28 as a free app for Apple iPad, Spacemap Go can transform the thousands of Meyer Sound GALAXY™ Network Platform processors in the field into powerful, flexible and user-friendly tools for spatial sound design and mixing. Spacemap Go works with multiple GALAXY processors, and it can be controlled by a single iPad or with multiple iPads to provide a larger and more varied control surface, or to allow simultaneous control by multiple users. Spacemap Go can be implemented with a free update to GALAXY firmware and Compass control software.

Users with existing GALAXY inventory need only supply one or more iPads as appropriate for the application.

SEAMLESS COMPATIBILITY

Spacemap Go offers seamless compatibility with popular sound design and show control programs such as QLab. For example, a complex sound design can be assembled using QLab in the studio, perhaps initially combining all multichannel cues into a stereo rough mix for reference. When on site, the tracks can be quickly expanded into a multi-channel spatial mix using Spacemap Go’s templates for common multi-channel configurations. The templates can be customized for a particular setup, while panning trajectories can be created with the touch of a finger and, if desired, captured for playback during performance. Although spatial trajectories can be created, edited and stored using the graphical interface, the detailed matrix remains immediately accessible for reference or direct data entry.

In addition to QLab, Spacemap Go can be automated by popular DAWs such as Ableton Live, Apple Logic Pro X, AVID Pro Tools, MOTU Digital Performer, and Reaper, taking advantage of the iPad’s multi-touch interface for effortless spatial automation. GALAXY now supports the RTTrPM protocol, allowing integration with real-time tracking systems such as BlackTrax.

ACCESSIBLE AND EASY

Systems are quickly and easily configured by Spacemap Go using any combination of GALAXY 408 or GALAXY 816 using Milan AVB, AES3 or analog as inputs and outputs. Spacemap Systems can be configured for up to 32 inputs and as many outputs as are provided by the processors. Each GALAXY provides up to 232 matrix crosspoints. Multiple iPads may be used to control a system, providing immediate access to additional channels or allowing simultaneous access to different screen views.

FREE DOWNLOAD IN APPLE APP STORE

Spacemap Go is available as a free download from the Apple App Store as of October 28, 2020. Spacemap Go is compatible with any iPad capable of running the latest iPadOS.

SPACEMAP GO PUBLIC ROUNDTABLES

Meyer Sound is hosting a series of public roundtables November 4, November 11, November 18, and December 2. Throughout each discussion, Meyer Sound panelists will be available for Q&A. Register for the 9 AM PST sessions here and the 5 PM PST sessions here.