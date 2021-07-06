Neutrik Launches Rean Connector Brand

Charlotte, NC (July 6, 2021)—The Neutrik Group has introduced Rean, a global brand of audio, video and data connectors that will have its own dedicated production facilities backed by a global supply-chain and regional sales network.

The brand’s introductory portfolio of connectors includes a full range of ’standard’ professional XLR, ¼” Jack, XLR/Jack combo, Ethernet, Power Connector, 3.5 mm, Phono, DIN and Dual Banana plug solutions. For outdoor use, Rean offers the new Z Series of IP65-rated XLR and RJ45 Ethernet connectors. Specified for outdoor applications, they are resistant to water and dirt, and intended for use in lighting and digital signage applications.

Neutrik Group CEO Chad Trevithick stated, “Rean enables the group to bring its engineering experience and expertise to focus on a new, much broader client base, enabling those customers to more readily specify quality connectors across a much wider range of product designs, offering the end user a performance connectivity solution, industry trusted and globally supported.” Neutrik Group has a network of exclusive distributors in more than 80 countries worldwide that provide global sales, technical support, and distribution.

Product is now available from stock, with the range set to “expand significantly” over the course of 2021.

Rean • www.rean-connector.com