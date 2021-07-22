Crestron Control Module for Neutrik NA2-IO-DPRO – Product of the Week

Neutrik has introduced new options for remote control of its NA2-IO-DPRO Dante network device, providing full integration with Crestron control products.

Neutrik has introduced new options for remote control of its NA2-IO-DPRO Dante network device, providing full integration with Crestron control products. Designers and users of Crestron systems now have control over NA2-IO-DPRO gain, phantom power, low-cut filter, mute and mic/line switching. The software control module is available free of charge in the Crestron Application Market.

The NA2-IO-DPRO is a 2-input/2-output, PoE-powered Dante I/O device that enables legacy mic, line and AES signals to be interfaced bidirectionally with a Dante network.

It is built into a rugged housing that may be rack-mounted and features locking Neutrik XLR connectors for analog/AES I/O and locking etherCON connectors for Dante. Primary and secondary Dante ports are provided, enabling the NA2-IO-DPRO to be configured for redundancy or daisy-chaining when building the network.

Audio parameters of the module may be adjusted using Crestron control devices and Q-SYS; directly from Yamaha CL and QL digital mixing consoles; or by using Neutrik DPRO controller software that runs under macOS or Windows and is available from Neutrik free of charge.

New DPRO Controller software version 2.0 and related firmware is available on the Neutrik website and is recommended for all users.