Adamson MG10 and M10 Stage Monitors Debut

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (February 5, 2025)—Adamson Systems Engineering used the recent NAMM Show to introduce the MG10, a dual 10″ stage monitor loudspeaker also available in a passive version, the M10.

The MG10 serves up a frequency range of 60 Hz to 20 kHz, and can knock out a hefty 139 dB. Central to the MG10’s performance is an integrated 2-channel Class-D amplifier, said to deliver 2400 W total output in conjunction with Adamson’s proprietary onboard processing. The MG10 includes a 50° horizontal and 100° vertical coverage pattern, enabling accurate sound dispersion in diverse acoustic settings.

The MG10 measures 20.5-inches in width, 12.75-inches in height, and 21.25-inches in depth, weighing in at 26 kg (57 lbs). Its design features an integrated pole mount and a kickstand that allows up to a 45° face tilt, making it suitable for a variety of applications, from floor monitoring to elevated installations. As for that passive version, the M10, it offers 8Ω impedance and advanced Lake processing, providing more options for integration into existing setups.

“We’re excited to introduce the MG10 to the professional audio world,” says Pieter van Hoogdalem of Adamson Systems Engineering. “This monitor represents a significant leap in acoustic engineering, combining our proprietary waveguide technology with high-excursion dual 10″ drivers. The result is a monitor that delivers unprecedented clarity and coverage, designed to meet the exacting standards of today’s audio professionals across various applications.”