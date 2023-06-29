Alcons Audio Launches LR15 Pro-Ribbon Compact Line Array

New York, NY (June 29, 2023)—Alcons Audio has introduced its new LR15, a 2-way, “ultra-compact” format line array system.

The LR15 uses Alcons’ pro-ribbon technology for mid and high frequencies, creating a fast impulse response that the company says results in up to 90% less distortion, aiding its linear response, with intelligibility and non-compressed identical tonal balance, at any SPL.

The cylindrical wavefront of the RBN502rs 5” pro-ribbon transducer with 5” voice-coil and the symmetrical component configuration offers pattern control in both the vertical as well as the horizontal plane up to the highest frequencies. The pro-ribbon serves up power handling of 1000W and the 1:15 RMS-to-peak ratio.

The LF-section consists of two next-gen 6.5” transducers—a hybrid of a woofer and mid-bass driver featuring a 2-in. dual-coil motor structure with extended excursion. The woofers are loaded by new FlowVent ports, reportedly extending the usable LF response down to 53 Hz.

The LR15 is driven by the Sentinel amplified loudspeaker controller, which uses VHIR drive processing and feedback for each array configuration, including presets for phase-matched low-frequency extensions. The LR15 is available with a 90° (LR15/90) or 120° (LR15/120) horizontal dispersion.

Philip “Dr. Phil” de Haan: “We wanted to achieve the same horizontal dispersion control our LR18, LR24 and LR28 are known for. However, these systems are bi- or quad-amped three-way systems, so it was not an easy task to obtain this horizontal control with a passive two way system, especially not in the 120-degree version. With the all-natural cylindrical wavefront of our pro-ribbon drivers, it was much easier to achieve the benchmark-setting side-lobe-free vertical projection.”