Alcons Audio WR20 Stage Monitors Debut

Las Vegas, NV (May 30, 2024)—InfoComm will see Alcons Audio officially launch its new WR20 stage monitor sound system, following an industry peek at the NAMM Show back in January.

The system makes use of Alcons’ RBN702 pro-ribbon transducer, which the company says results in less distortion and also less listening fatigue. The pro-ribbon’s high peak power handling of 1500W provides a 1:15 RMS-to-peak dynamic range for essentially unlimited headroom.

The two Alcons 10” woofers feature Active Coil technology for low-distortion LF reproduction, and are loaded by VelocityVent ports, for optimized breathing while extending the usable LF response down to 44Hz.

The WR20 is to be driven by the ALC amplified loudspeaker controller; through the integrated VHIR processing, 192 kHz AES3 digital inputs and audiophile amplifier stages, the ALC aids the WR20 in providing output and reliability.

Philip “Dr.Phil” de Haan, head of Alcons Audio R&D: “We have had a floor or stage monitor on our development list for a long time. Despite quite a few prototypes though the years, it wasn’t until we developed the patent for the directivity control up to the highest frequencies in both planes for our pro-ribbon transducers. Being the first-ever Alcons dedicated stage monitor, we wanted to make a design statement to give it the extra edge over the traditional industry standards, which are typically aimed at being “loud”, but often lack the fidelity to be a truly accurate reference for the performer.”