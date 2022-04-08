ADD Audio Bridge for Final Cut Pro Beta Launched

Los Angeles, CA (April 8, 2022)—Audio Design Desk has unveiled the public beta release of ADD Audio Bridge, a new audio extension for Final Cut Pro that puts sound design tools directly in the FCP timeline. ADD is a sound design platform that can be used standalone or as an integration with NLEs, providing AI-assisted content creation tools to enable users to produce sound for video without leaving their workflow.

The company will fully launch ADD Audio Bridge, Audio Design Desk’s native extension for Final Cut Pro, at the NAB Show (booth C9818 in Central Hall). The new integration will enable editors to create transitions, titles, foley and music cues, and place audio for video directly inside FCP. At the start of the year, the team launched ADD 1.9, which introduced auto-compose, MIDI triggers, instant variations, intelligent import and a Stream Deck integration, among a dozen other features.

ADD comes with more than 40,000 royalty-free sounds, loops, and music cues in its library, each of which is assigned identifying characteristics and carries an embedded sync point for placing sounds on the timeline. The user imports a video file into the app, and presses keys on a keyboard – H for hits, R for rises, D for drones, and so on, effectively using the QWERTY keyboard to play ADD like an instrument.