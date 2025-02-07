Alcons Audio Launches CRMSQ Speakers

Barcelona, Spain (February 6, 2025)—At Integrated Systems Europe, Alcons Audio has been showing an array of products aimed at the pro-AV and residential/custom installation markets. The trade show also marks the official introduction of the new CRMSQ line-source system; both editions of the system are being demonstrated within the Pro-Ribbon Immersive Experience on the Alcons booth.

The new CRMSQ system is a modular 2-way column array system, aiming for natural, dynamic sound reproduction with intelligibility and coverage; Alcons reports the speaker diminish the influence of acoustics in media rooms, custom-installs and cinemas.

Inside the CRMSQ, the two Alcons RBN1203 drivers are mounted in a symmetrical co-axial configuration with four 6.5” woofers. Up to three modules can be powered by one amp channel, for more output and control down to the lower frequencies.

Bolstering it is the CRMSQB, a modular column bass array system that can be stacked in multiples, making it a building block to form bass arrays, for obtaining low frequency projection and throw control.

The CRMSQB with 12” woofers is available in two versions: The CRMSQB, with CRMSQ width-matching and the CRMSQBsl, with CRMSQ depth-matching, maintaining a 25,4cm / 210-in. system depth.