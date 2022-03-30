Alcons Audio LR18i Installation Line Array Debuts

New York, NY (March 30, 2022)—Alcons Audio has introduced the LR18i pro-ribbon line array—a three-way, compact line array loudspeaker system specifically designed for fixed live sound installations.

The LR18i implements Alcons Audio’s pro-ribbon technology for mid and high frequencies, which the company says results in an impulse response with up to 90 percent less distortion, improving intelligibility, tonal balance and gain-before-feedback performance.

Pattern control in both the vertical and horizontal planes are aided by the cylindrical wavefront of an Alcons Audio RBN702rs 7” pro-ribbon transducer, while the pro-ribbon’s power handling of 1500W (200 milliseconds) provides considerable headroom.

The RBN702 is coupled to a high-efficiency, horn-loaded 6.5” midrange transducer, coaxially mounted behind the HF driver. The LF section consists of two reflex-loaded 8” woofers with an oversized 3” voice-coil Neodymium motor-structure.

The LR18i is controlled by the Sentinel amplified loudspeaker controller with system-specific drive processing, including “VHIR processing,” offering phase-matching with any Alcons Audio system, and Signal Integrity Sensing, which is said to dynamically compensate cable length and amplifier impedance effects, aiding low and mid frequency reproduction.

The LR18i is available with a 90° (LR18/90i) or 120° (LR18/120i) horizontal dispersion. It can be combined with the LR18B fly/stack 18” subwoofer.