Alcons QRP20 Pro-Ribbon Point Source Column Debuts

New York, NY (October 21, 2021)—Alcons Audio has introduced its new QRP20 2-way column array system, intended for use in both permanent and portable applications where audio must be projected with wide horizontal and narrow vertical coverage.

Loaded with the RBN401 4” pro-ribbon driver on a “Morpher” lens, the system provides throw-efficiency and projection control through the pro-ribbon’s all-natural cylindrical wavefront. The system sports high peak power handling (800W @ 200ms) and a 1:15 RMS-to-peak dynamic range.

The RBN401 is mounted in a D’Appolito speaker configuration with the 4 5” woofers in a sealed cabinet. The custom-design 5” woofers feature Active Coil technology, aiming for low-distortion LF reproduction. The QRPs are powered and controlled by the ALC amplified loudspeaker controller; through the integrated VHIR processing, audiophile amplifier stages and Signal Integrity Sensing feedback circuit, the ALC offers QRP20-specific drive processing.

The combination with the RBN401 pro-ribbon and the 5” woofers with Active Coil technology live in a sealed box for a slim and unobtrusive package, measuring 150mm / 5.9-in. wide and deep. The QRP20 is available in two versions with 90-degree (QRP20/90) and 120-degree (QRP20/120) horizontal dispersion.

Philip “Dr. Phil” de Haan, head of Alcons Audio R&D, notes, “The essence of the Q-series is the isophasic wavefront of our pro-ribbon mid/high frequency transducer technology, delivering the razor-sharp, side-lobe free projection control in the vertical plane and throw, the Q-series is known for. Following the success of our larger QR24 system, that utilizes this line-source wavefront coupling ability in a modular configuration, we received many requests for a smaller, non-modular single cabinet system, while maintaining the controlled projection characteristics. The result is the QRP20 point-source column.”