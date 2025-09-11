ART Unveils Pro VLA III Compressor

Toronto, Canada (September 11, 2025)—Yorkville Sound’s Applied Research and Technology brand has announced the upcoming debut of its Pro VLA III multi-voice compressor—the latest iteration of the company’s long-running compressor series.

The Pro VLA has been one of ART’s more popular products for decades, so the company is adding to its legacy with the new Pro VLA III. Much like the earlier models, the Pro VLA III is an optical compressor with two channels that can be used independently or linked for stereo operation. Multiple meters let users simultaneously monitor input, output and gain reduction levels.

With the upcoming III model, however, the Voice switch selects between a 12AT7 tube and solid-state signal path to best complement the source material. The ratio range has been extended down to 1.25:1 in an effort to provide more subtle control for tracking, mixing and mastering.

The updated version is also said to feature increased headroom, lower background noise and improved channel symmetry in the linked stereo mode. The front panel has also been refreshed to match the Pro Channel III.

The new edition will begin shipping soon. While an MSRP hasn’t been announced, ART contends it will be “accessible to almost any recording musician.”