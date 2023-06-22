Ashly Audio Adds FX750 Amplifier

Ashly Audio has introduced the FX750, a new addition to the Ashly Audio FX Series range of DSP-equipped amplifiers.

Webster, NY (June 22, 2023)—Ashly Audio has introduced the FX750, a new addition to the Ashly Audio FX Series range of DSP-equipped amplifiers.

Complete with a built-in Wireless-Access-Point (WAP) for connection and configuration via WiFi and a web-based software UI, the power amplifiers can blend into smaller spaces.

The all-new FX750 features the FX750.2, 2 x 750W and the FX750.4, 4 x 750W. The FX750 offers four balanced inputs and four unbalanced inputs. The larger 2-rack size and the higher power output of the FX750 is intended for applications that require higher sound levels such as Houses of Worship, auditoriums, sports bars and hotel ballrooms.

The FX Series features both LAN & WiFi (WAP) networking, on-board DSP, web-based UI access to programming software and control functions, SPDIF digital linking and Speaker Presets.

The FX Series premieres new software-based mixing capabilities, providing users with the ability to route selected inputs. Users can blend audio sources together, offering more granular control of the audio outputs. A 5-band Parametric EQ has also been added to all input channels, which allows the tailoring of individual sources. A ducking circuit has also been added to allow priority override of one source from another, making the FX amps useful in paging applications.

With the enhanced FX Series signal generator, users are now able to choose between the noise signals and adjust the output as desired. The upgraded generator also includes a tunable bandpass filter which permits bandlimited noise for applications such as sound masking. The added tone generator may be tuned to any frequency and is useful for sound system testing or for signaling tones.

The amplifier’s SPDIF input & output, which allows devices to be connected in a linear series, now permits users to access the signals from different points in the DSP path and assign the output source as desired for greater control over the sound system.