Audio Design Desk 1.7 Launched

Los Angeles, CA (July 29, 2021)—SoundOn has released Audio Design Desk 1.7, the latest update of its MacOS software for real-time, AI-assisted creation of audio for video.

Aimed at musicians, composers, podcasters, vloggers, video and sound editors, and filmmakers, Audio Design Desk’s Sonic Intelligence curates a database of more than 30,000 royalty-free music beds, cues, drones, hits, transitions, rises, FX, Foley and more. A natural-language search yields a list of options that the user can add to a timeline instantly, with Audio Design Desk identifing and retaining sync points to picture.

Version 1.7 introduces Spot Mode, a feature that enables subscribers to use the sounds and music cues in a favorite Mac DAW or Video Editor, providing instant drag-and-drop for every music cue, design element, drum loop and sound effect. Version 1.7 also introduces transient detection for creating elements out of stems and advances on its DAWSync capabilities for controlling a DAW from Audio Design Desk and vice versa.

For projects that require similar but varied sounds, the Replace function finds alternate candidates for one or more sounds on the timeline, while keeping crucial audio transients locked to visual hit points. Users can let the software choose and then audition as many tries as needed, or define terms such as mood, feel, genre, intensity and complexity. A new real-time Trigger Pad window can also let the user “play in” sounds, like footsteps, doors, explosions and car noises.

Audio Design Desk’s DAWSync feature syncs with DAWs like Pro Tools, Nuendo, Logic Pro and Studio One. LoopDNA automatically recognizes content from providers like Splice and LoopCloud, making time-stretching, pitch-shifting, replacement and other operations immediate. Audio Design Desk has updated time and pitch algorithms.

Audio may be recorded directly into the software without the need for other software, then edited with functions like snap, quantize, trim, fade, crossfade, nudge and more. Audio mixing hotkeys can tackle levels and panning, and Audio Design Desk integrates with Elgato Stream Deck controllers.

Workflows between the software and NLEs such as Premiere and Final Cut Pro are possible due to AAF and XML support. Import a cut, create sound in Audio Design Desk, export back to the NLE and keep working with all audio regions synced.

The software is available at three product tiers: Produce at $15 per month, Professional at $30 per month, and Perpetual for a one-time purchase price of $399.