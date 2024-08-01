Brainworx bx_aura Creative Reverb Plug-In Debuts

Berlin, Germany (August 1, 2024)—Brainworx, distributed by Plugin Alliance, has introduced bx_aura, a new creative reverb plug-in intended to help engineers find and apply a variety of atmospheres to their work.

Built around a number of algorithms, the plug-in offers five distinct reverb types to help create soundscapes: Space, Room, Echoes, Soft and Reverse.

As might be gathered from the names, Space aids in finding expansive and ambient soundscapes, while Room offers more natural and intimate room reflections. Echoes serves up rhythmic delay elements with a reverb tail, Soft aims to provide smooth and subtle reverb effects, and Reverse unleashes one-of-a-kind backward reverb effects. There are many presets available to aid discovery of their potential uses as well.

The bx_aura plug-in also allows users to add movement and depth to mix elements with reverb controls for ducking, gating, multiple filter options, temp sync, freeze, and more. The Drive section offers three intensity modes, there’s a Gate control for precise reverb tail styling, and users can also make the most of ducking for easy reverb placement, as well as pre-delay and decay syncs for timing. Despite letting users heap on the modifications, the plug-in is reportedly designed to ensure low CPU usage.

The bx_aura plug-in is available now, with an intro offer of $69.99 and an MSRP of $99. Current owners of bx_rooMS can upgrade for $19.99