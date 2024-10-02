DAD Drops New Control | Pack Playback Solution

DAD’s new Control | Pack solution provides channel-based redundancy for playback systems and live processing with manual or logic-based switching and show control.

Copenhagen, Denmark (October 2, 2024)—DAD’s new Control | Pack solution provides channel-based redundancy for playback systems and live processing with manual or logic-based switching and show control.

Control | Pack provides native switching between any set of sources to output destinations, providing automated redundancy in playback live processing applications, as well a manual switching of routing preset for show control applications when using Thunder | Core products: AX64, AX Center and Core 256. The additional layer of functionality is intended to directly address the specific needs of live sound, and the company considers Core 256, AX Center and AX64 as solutions that are suitable for any live sound task, including FOH, monitor mix and playback.

The routing presets—also referred to as ‘buckets’—are configured via DADman and natively loaded into the unit. A total of 32 independent buckets can be configured with four layers of up to 256 x 256 channels each. Switching of input layers in a preset ‘bucket’ can be done via signal triggers natively in the Thunder | Core interface, manually from DADman or via external control devices. The detector and trigger configuration is handled in DADman but works 100% standalone.

Signal detection on channels can be pilot tone triggers or an AE6 digital trigger. The switch time for a preset ‘bucket’ is less than two audio samples with AE6-based switching providing a transition and around 1ms for pilot tone detection. The response time for signal detection/triggers and switching is less than 1ms. When switching manually via DADman or an external control panel the switch time is zero audio samples.

The Control | Pack software and firmware updates are free of charge and is expected to be ready for download from digitalaudiosupport.com in November 2024.