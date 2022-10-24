DiGiCo Quantum338T Console Launched

DiGiCo used last week’s AES 2022 convention to unveil the latest in its range of theatre-targeted Quantum consoles—the Quantum338T.

New York, NY (October 24, 2022)—DiGiCo used last week’s AES 2022 convention to unveil the latest in its range of theatre-targeted Quantum consoles—the Quantum338T.

DiGiCo’s theatre-specific software extension, already familiar to users of the Quantum7T, SD10T, SD12T and SD9T, can be added to any Quantum338; a simple unlock code can be entered to enable the theatre features on any Quantum338 console.

Building on the foundation of the Quantum338, the Quantum338T offers theatre sound designers and mixers a programming and operating workflow that uses DiGiCo’s Auto Update and cue data management tools in ways that aid the cue system. Auto Update allows designers to establish inter-cue relationships, with changes made to channel settings automatically propagating to other related cues. Quantum338T’s channel processing and mixing functions are the same as on the Quantum338, but the crosspoint matrix gains individual nodal delays and matrix aliases.

Quantum338 is based on seventh-generation FPGAs and includes 128 input channels with 64 busses and a 24×24 matrix, all with full channel processing. There is a new look and feel dark mode application and three 17-inch, 1000-nit high brightness multitouch screens, allowing both the meter bridge and soft quick select buttons to be displayed on each screen. There are also 70 individual TFT channel displays and the floating Quantum chassis features 38x100mm touch-sensitive faders laid out in three blocks of 12 fader banks, plus two dedicated user-assignable faders, each with high-resolution metering.

The desk offers “Ultimate Stadius” 32-bit ADC and DAC conversion, built into Quantum338 as standard, alongside six single or three redundant MADI connections, dual DMI slots and a built-in UB MADI USB recording interface. Mustard Processing, Spice Rack, Nodal Processing and True Solo, all launched last year for the Quantum7, are also standard on the Quantum338.

Mustard processing is a set of channel processing strips that work alongside standard Quantum channel processing. Each Mustard processing strip provides a choice of two pre-amp modelers, a four-band EQ (including all-pass filters), four different boutique-style compressor models and a gate/ducker. Quantum338 is equipped with 36 mono Mustard processing strips which can be used on any channel type. The Spice Rack, meanwhile, supports plugin-style native FPGA processing options, allowing users to build a rack of up to eight insertable processors.