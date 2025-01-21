Dynaudio to Launch M-Series MkII Monitors at NAMM

Dynaudio Acoustics M-series speakers have been given a redesign and will be debuted at the upcoming NAMM Show.

Anaheim, CA (January 21, 2025)—Dynaudio Acoustics M-series speakers have been given a redesign and will be debuted at the upcoming NAMM Show.

“The new M-series MkII speakers are virtually brand-new designs with a comprehensive component upgrade through and through,” says Clive Glover, managing director at Dynaudio Acoustics. “The MSP drivers, the Esotar 3 soft-dome tweeters and crossover filters are new designs, as is the cabinet structure. In short, this isn’t just a makeover: it’s a complete re-engineering of the classic M-Series speakers.”

“The result is a range of speakers that respect the past, but simply outperform its heritage in every aspect,” adds Michael Cordt Møller, VP, EMEA Region, Dynaudio.

M-series speakers have always been passive, which increases their flexibility when installing large monitoring systems, according to Dynaudio. In theory, any amp that meets the power and/or crossover requirements can be used, but Dynaudio has tailored the new M-series MkII for a specific range of amplifiers.

“It is a very exciting time at Dynaudio; the products we are launching at NAMM this year present a complete control room solution. Not only are we unveiling the second generation of our M-Series, but also the power amplifiers required to drive all of these new passive monitors,” says Bryn Richards, sales director pro, EMEA, Dynaudio.