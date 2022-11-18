Eventide H90 Harmonizer – Product of the Week

Eventide, the company that makes the gold-standard H9000 hardware harmonizer, just announced the H90 Harmonizer pedal.

New York, NY (November 18, 2022)—Eventide, the company that makes the gold-standard H9000 hardware harmonizer, just announced the H90 Harmonizer ($899) pedal. The new unit offers I/O that’s switchable between instrument and line-level, allowing for both live and studio applications.

The H90 features the same ARM-based architecture as H9000 and contains 62 effects algorithms and countless patches based on them, both singly and in combination. Some of the unit’s effects utilize a new, low-latency, polyphonic pitch-shifting technology that Eventide calls SIFT for Spectral Instantaneous Frequency Tracking.

Eventide included a total of seven new effects in the H90:

Polyphony is a Pitch-shifting for chords that provides chorus and crystal-style effects and a Freeze function

Prism Shift lets you shift separate arpeggios from individual chord tones.

WeedWacker is an overdrive effect that Eventide says is sonically similar to a classic green pedal.

Wormhole offers modulated reverb capable of massive atmospheric textures.

Even-Vibe is a stereo Uni-Vibe emulation.

Head Space is a four-head tape delay effect.

Bouquet Delay features a bucket-brigade delay emulation with modulation, Lo-Fi and modern modes, and what Eventide calls “Pitch jump and Self-oscillation performance functions.”

In addition, the H90 offers versions of three classic Eventide effects:

Instant Flanger is a modulation effect that Eventide describes as an “authentic emulation of the world’s first studio Flanger.”

Instant Phaser also emulates a breakthrough product, the first studio phaser from 1971, featured in the Led Zeppelin song “Kashmir.”

SP2016 Reverb offers lush reverb effects derived from the celebrated Eventide hardware unit of the same name.

The unit’s I/O includes four 1/4-inch TS inputs and outputs, switchable between line and instrument level. That allows for highly flexible routing options when using an amp or DAW. One powerful option is Dual Mode, which lets you simultaneously process two independent stereo signals.

Other features include Tap Tempo, a built-in Tuner, MIDI I/O on five-pin DIN connectors on the side of the pedal, a USB-C port for connecting to a Mac or PC when using the free H90 Control software, two expression pedal inputs and more.

Find out more at the Eventide Website.