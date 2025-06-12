Audinate Spotlights AV-over-IP at InfoComm 2025

At InfoComm 2025, Audinate is highlighting new offerings for designing and deploying future-ready AV solutions.

Orlando, FL (June 12 2025)—At InfoComm 2025, Audinate is highlighting new offerings that the brand says make it easier than ever to design and deploy future-ready AV solutions.

“AV technology is no longer just about connecting devices; it’s about creating highly customized and personalized AV experiences,” said Joshua Rush, CMO at Audinate. “At InfoComm 2025, we’re introducing tools that allow organizations to design and manage AV systems more efficiently, adapt to changing demands and deliver exceptional performance, reliability and security. With the Dante platform at the forefront of AV innovation, we’re empowering users to unlock the full potential of their AV systems—on-premises, in the cloud and everywhere in between.”

Among Audinate’s featured products at the show is Dante Director, a cloud-based SaaS tool that enables the organization and management of Dante networks. It is being demonstrated live with features like Telemetry, Signal Presence, and Device Importance for deeper network insight and control. Dante Managed API allows users to build custom control surfaces and monitoring tools, while a preview of Dante Director Professional Beta introduces new enterprise-ready capabilities, including SSO integration.

Dante Media Encryption will feature in the live demo with Dante Director. Using AES-256 encryption, it protects media flows between devices from unauthorized access. Enabled through Dante Director and Dante Domain Manager, Dante Media Encryption offers secure access controls, network segmentation, policy management, event logging and encryption key management.

Making its debut at InfoComm, Dante Device Link is a new technology that enables manufacturers to expand device configuration capabilities. It leverages the cloud-based functionality of Dante Director to manage parameters such as gain, EQ settings, phantom power, and fault detection. This allows manufacturers to deliver more device configurations while advancing their cloud-based management strategies.

Designed for fixed installation, the Dante AVIO Install adapters, available in 2-channel analog input and output versions, feature Euroblock connectors for streamlined integration with pro audio gear. They support mounting options with the Dante AVIO ClickGrid system, which allows users to snap together multiple adapters.

Audinate now supports more than 4,000 products from over 600 manufacturers.