Genelec Smart IP 4410 Loudspeaker and Controller App Debut

Natick, MA (March 1, 2022)—Genelec has introduced its Smart IP compact 4410 loudspeaker model and Smart IP Controller app. The 4410 is intended for use in applications dealing with smaller room sizes, while the free Controller app provides loudspeaker system controls like mute, volume control and power on/off, plus overall zone control.

Originally launched in 2019, the Smart IP loudspeaker range provides single-cable convenience to offer scalable power, audio and management features via a standard CAT cable. All models are compatible with both Dante and AES67, and derive power via PoE and PoE+ Power-over-Ethernet formats.

The 181 mm-tall, active two-way 4410 is intended for smaller spaces, and can produce 100 dB of short-term SPL. The 4410 supports up to eight audio channels in a stream with sample rates of 32 – 96 kHz and 16 – 24-bit resolution, and delivers a frequency response of 67 Hz – 40 kHz, via internal Class D amplification stages driving a 3-inch woofer and 3/4-inch metal dome tweeter.

The 4410’s Minimum Diffraction Enclosure is fashioned from recycled aluminum and utilizes Genelec’s Directivity Control Waveguide. Built in Iisalmi, Finland, the 4410 is available in black or white finishes. As well as receiving both power and audio-over-IP, the 4410’s single rear panel RJ45 connector also provides access to Genelec’s Smart IP Manager, a software tool running on Windows 10 that allows installers to configure rooms, zones, loudspeakers and audio channels. The app includes device discovery, a room equalization tool set, system organization and status monitoring.

While Smart IP Manager is meant for installers to configure and optimize the system, end users can use the new, free Smart IP Controller app on a smartphone or tablet (iOS or Android) to control mute, volume control and power on/off. The Controller app will automatically discover the loudspeakers on the network, and offers a user interface for both experts and non-technical users. Access to some or all of the zones created during configuration can then be assigned to the app, thus ensuring that the appropriate levels of access are granted to each end user.