Harrison Audio Launches 32Classic Mix Strip

Nashville, TN (January 29, 2025)—Harrison Audio launched its rack-mounting 32Classic Mix Strip (MS), based on the company’s original 3232 and latest consoles, at the NAMM Show.

The 19-inch, 1U device features a Jensen JT-MB-CPCA transformer-coupled microphone preamp, Harrison LP/HP filters with 3 dB resonant peak and 4-band parametric EQ. Sonically, the 32Classic MS is said to reference the original Harrison 3232 console, used by artists such as Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Steely Dan and others.

​The input section features dedicated mic and line XLR inputs on the rear panel and a front-panel input with selectable Instrument/hi-Z and mic options. The mic input includes 48V phantom power, a -20 dB pad, phase flip, and a tri-color LED meter. There are independent gain controls on both the mic and line inputs.

A feature of classic Harrison recordings is the high-performance transformer-coupled microphone preamp; the 32Classic MS mic preamp offers 70 dB of gain.

The 32Classic MS brings the 4-band parametric EQ from the brand’s latest 32Classic console to a 19-inch rack format for the first time. Originally crafted in the 1970s, its frequency bands and proportional Q design were developed to offer both broad, musical curves and precise sculpting. ​As featured in the original 3232 and the new 32Classic console, 32Classic MS’s low pass and high pass filters offer a 12 dB/octave slope. The high pass filter, ranging from 25 Hz to 3.1 kHz, includes a 3 dB resonant peak, while the low pass filter spans 160 Hz to 20 kHz.

​32Classic Mix Strip is priced at $1,999 and is now shipping.