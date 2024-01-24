iZotope VEA Plug-In Pops Up at NAMM

Anaheim, CA (January 24, 2024)—Native Instruments (Booth 12110) will launch iZotope VEA, a new AI-powered Voice Enhancement Assistant. VEA features AI technology that listens first, then enhances audio so creators can feel more confident with their voice and deliver better sounding content.

VEA increases clarity, sets more consistent levels, and reduces background noise on any voice recording. VEA features three simple controls that are intelligently set by iZotope’s AI technology. Those that are more familiar with editing vocal recordings can use it to finish productions by consolidating their effects chains and saving on CPU. VEA works as a plug-in within major digital audio workstations and non-linear editors.

Main features include The Shape control which helps get audio sounds professional and audience-ready. Shape is tailored to each voice, and emulates the sound of other creators or podcasts with the free iZotope Audiolens tool. Elsewhere, the Boost control adds loudness and compression as it’s turned up. One can boost the presence and power of voice recordings, bringing a smooth and even sound to speech for a more engaging listening experience. Lastly, the Clean control reduces background noise out of the spotlight;. VEA learns the noise in the room automatically and preserves speech for light, transparent noise reduction.