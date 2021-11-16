JBL Professional EON700 Portable PA Debuts

Northridge, CA (November 16, 2021)—Harman’s JBL Professional has unveiled its new EON700 Series portable PA loudspeakers and subwoofer with Bluetooth. As the latest iteration of the long-running EON line of PPAs, the EON700 series consists of four models intended to meet the needs of musicians and sound providers.

The four new models include the 10-inch EON710, the 12-inch EON712 and the 15-inch EON715 powered PA speakers and the 18-inch EON718S subwoofer. The systems are designed to scale with customers’ needs, from DJ performances and full bands to solo singer/songwriter gigs, presentations and worship events.

With each iteration, users can dial-in system sound using a built-in 3-channel mixer and dbx DriveRack Inside technology, featuring Automatic Feedback Suppression, 8-band output EQ and optimized use-case presets. Functions are accessed via an onboard backlit color LCD screen orvia the JBL Pro Connect app. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 streaming and control, mounting options and built-in speaker delay.

JBL’s waveguide and transducer technologies are used to provide uniform coverage across a listening area. Woofers have been redesigned for lower impedance and higher efficiency, while an improved horn is said to provide a smooth off-axis beamwidth. JBL’s 2414H compression driver features a premium neodymium magnet for balanced responset. Speakers are powered by 1,300 (loudspeakers) or 1,500 (subwoofer) watts of Class D amplification, for clean, clear sound. It all adds up to superior coverage, consistency and intelligibility at any volume.

Meanwhile, EON700’s DSP package provides control over EQ, limiters, delay, dbx Automatic Feedback Suppression, ducking and other speaker functions. Users can access settings on-speaker via an integrated backlit LCD screen, or from anywhere in the venue using the JBL Pro Connect App. Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming (full-range speakers) and control use the newest protocol’s security features, low latency, broad range and improved audio fidelity.

Full-range models in the line feature top and rear suspension points for flying speakers, while rear suspension points serve as connections for fixed installations, using an optional universal yoke mount. Indexed feet molded into enclosures enable a range of acoustic configurations and secure stacking for traditional stand-up configurations. EON718S subwoofers feature a threaded pole mount for full-range speakers and can be stacked for cardioid configurations.