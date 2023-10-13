Next Month in Mix: Carlile, Lang, Rieu, Rhett!

Mix's cover interview with Brandi Carlile on her approaches to producing legends and newcomers alike is just the start of a stellar issue.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming November 2023 issue of Mix, bringing you the best stories and breaking news in the worlds of recording, live sound and more!

The upcoming November issue includes:

Brandi Carlile Searches For The Artist Within —Already a nine-time Grammy winner, Brandi Carlile sits with Mix for an insightful interview on her high-profile move into producing Joni Mitchell, Brandy Clark, Tanya Tucker and others!

—Already a nine-time Grammy winner, Brandi Carlile sits with Mix for an insightful interview on her high-profile move into producing Joni Mitchell, Brandy Clark, Tanya Tucker and others! Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Advantage —Country star Thomas Rhett’s production team developed and built one of the most sophisticated audio/backline networks on the road today—and then put it to the test across 40 arena shows on the Home Team Tour 23.

—Country star Thomas Rhett’s production team developed and built one of the most sophisticated audio/backline networks on the road today—and then put it to the test across 40 arena shows on the Home Team Tour 23. Inside Carter Lang’s Eclectic, Creative Enclave —The SZA, Doja Cat, Post Malone and Lil Nas X producer shares how he uses gear of the past to serve the sounds of the future.

—The SZA, Doja Cat, Post Malone and Lil Nas X producer shares how he uses gear of the past to serve the sounds of the future. On the Road with Andre Rieu —The veteran violinist and his private 60-piece orchestra play 90 shows a year to 15,000 people a night in arenas and festivals, performing centuries-old music via cutting-edge technology.

—The veteran violinist and his private 60-piece orchestra play 90 shows a year to 15,000 people a night in arenas and festivals, performing centuries-old music via cutting-edge technology. Classic Tracks: Culture Club’s “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me”— Legendary producer Steve Levine shares how he and the band turned an afterthought track recorded for a BBC live session into their breakthrough international smash.

Legendary producer Steve Levine shares how he and the band turned an afterthought track recorded for a BBC live session into their breakthrough international smash. Audio Education: 2023 Campus News

2023 Campus News Reviews: SSL B-Series Dynamics 500 Module; Focusrite 2i2 4thGen Interface; Sennheiser MD 441-U Lego Set

SSL B-Series Dynamics 500 Module; Focusrite 2i2 4thGen Interface; Sennheiser MD 441-U Lego Set News: Pro-Audio Acquisition Fever

Pro-Audio Acquisition Fever …..And More!

Don’t miss it! Want to check it out for FREE? Sign up for your FREE digital or paper subscription now!