Lewitt Bundles LCT 240 Pro Microphone

Austria (June 18, 2024)—Lewitt GmbH has introduced a new microphone bundle based around its one of its entry-level mics—the LCT 240 Pro Vocal set.

The new bundle centers around the LCT 240 Pro, a multi-purpose XLR studio mic used by numerous artists including Doja Cat, who belted into it on “Won’t Bite.” The Vocal Set also comes with a microphone shock mount and a magnetic pop filter; the bundle is aimed at enthusiasts and audio pros focused on vocals, podcasts and streaming.

Lewitt characterizes the mic as having a “Record-Ready sound,” noting that the company’s engineers tailored the high-end response of the microphone to help a voice sit in a mix with balanced clarity and articulation. Based around a cardioid polar pattern, the mic is said to offer solid rear rejection.

The Vocal Set comes with a shock mount to protect a signal from rumble and a pop filter that protects the capsule from plosives during vocal recording. The bundle’s pop filter, designed to be less bulky than a typical pop filter, magnetically attaches to the shock mount and doesn’t cover the user’s face when in front of a camera or recording vocals. The housing is made from metal.

The bundle is available for $129.