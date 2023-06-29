Behringer Bows XENYX 1003B Mixer

Behringer has unveiled its new XENYX 1003B, a new compact analog 10-input mixer with five mic preamps.

New York, NY (June 29, 2023)—Behringer has unveiled its new XENYX 1003B, a new compact analog 10-input mixer with five mic preamps. Able to run on batteries if need be, the 1003B is aimed at content creators, streamers, podcasters and recordists, but is applicable for live sound, multi synth setups and general mixing applications as well.

Designed with portability in mind, the diminutive mixer serves up two mic preamps with inserts for external processing, three microphone preamps with stereo line inputs, and a dedicated stereo line input channel.

There’s a three-band EQ onboard as well, and the mixer sports 60-mm faders for accurate level control. An integrated post-fader FX send control per channel lets users plug in any external FX processor; the monitor bus sums up the channel signals before fader and EQ, for creating an independent monitor mix. Monitoring can be handled via headphones or on high-quality RCA and impedance-balanced ¼” TRS jack connectors.

Able to run off current or batteries as needed for remote recording applications, the mixer takes 9V batteries (not included). That said, the unit can provide 48V phantom power on channels 1 and 2, allowing condenser microphones to be used.