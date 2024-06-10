Meyer Sound Launches Ultra-X80 at InfoComm

At InfoComm 2024, Meyer Sound is launching the new flagship for its Ultra family of point source loudspeakers: The Ultra-X80.

Las Vegas, NV (June 10, 2024)—At InfoComm 2024, Meyer Sound is launching the new flagship for its Ultra family of point source loudspeakers: The Ultra-X80, intended for use in theaters, houses of worship, music venues, performing arts centers, high-performance spatial applications, corporate AV, and more.

While the new speaker draws on other models in the line, such as the Ultra-X40 and Ultra-X20, it also borrows from the company’s high-profile Panther large-format linear line array loudspeaker.

Ultra-X80 and Ultra-X82 offer analog and Milan connectivity as standard. The new model is an evolution of the Ultra family’s concentric-driver design, which couples two 12-inch neodymium-magnet cone drivers to a rotatable 95 x 40-degree waveguide coupled to a 4-inch high-frequency compression driver.

The Ultra-X80 uses Meyer Sound’s ultralight Class D amplifier technology to deliver a total linear peak output of 141 dB SPL in a cabinet weighing 130 lb (59 kg). With an eye towards increased coverage flexibility, an Ultra-X82 variant offers a more tightly focused 50 x 40-degree dispersion pattern. The Ultra-X82 delivers a total linear peak output of 142 dB SPL. Applications run the gamut from stadiums and arenas to Ultra-X80’s sibling Ultra-X82 providing flexibility for those looking for targeted use cases.

Orders for the Ultra-X80 and Ultra-X82 are being accepted beginning mid-June, and the first shipments are expected in early 2025.