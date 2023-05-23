Musik Hack Master Plan Plug-In Debuts

Master Plan is a new mastering plug-in from Musik Hack, created by composer Samuel Fischmann and Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Stan Greene.

Los Angeles, CA (May 22, 2023)—Aimed at self-producing indie artists, Master Plan is a new mastering plug-in from Musik Hack, created by composer Samuel Fischmann and Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Stan Greene (Rihanna, Big Sean, Wale).

Designed around task-specific controls, Master Plan offers custom tone controls like Clean, Calm, Thick, Tape, Smooth and Multipressor, offering users final output with phase coherent stereo depth and a host of metering for loudness, clipping and dynamic range.

Key features include a transparent loudness circuit, “analog-inspired” saturation, imaging and tone controls, tape emulation, and monitor speaker emulations of Yamaha NS-10s, mobile phones, mono and more. Users can also dive into a collection of ‘Fix-It’ buttons intended to help them “de-mud” the mix, remove harshness and add glue.

Master Plan includes custom presets designed by Greene based on his personal workflow as used with artists such as Saweetie, Snoop Dogg, Jaden, Kelly Rowland, and others. Greene notes, “Master Plan is for all the producers, writers, artists, and musicians who are tired of using the same old limiter plug-ins…. Master Plan can give them the edge they need to distinguish themselves amongst the massive amount of people uploading music everyday.”

Compatible with both Windows and Mac, and available in AAX/AU/VST3 formats, Master Plan is available at the company’s website for an introductory price of $50/year or $125 for a permanent license. A free trial is also available on the site.