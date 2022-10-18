Neutrik Sealing Covers Debut

Neutrik has launched a bevy of new sealing covers for many of its connector products.

Charlotte, NC (October 18, 2022)—Neutrik has launched a bevy of new sealing covers for many of its connector products, helping provide protection to connectors in an unmated condition.

The cable connector covers can be mounted onto cables that are already assembled, offer an IP65 rating to ensure water and dust proof protection, and are made of UV-resistant material for use in harsh outdoor environments.

The new SCNAC-01 and SCNAC-02 covers are for use with Neutrik powerCON 20 A and powerCON True1 Top chassis connectors. These D-size covers are labeled for ‘power in’ and ‘power out’ respectively. Similarly, the new SCNAC-03 and SCNAC-04 covers provide weather resistance for powerCON True1 Top output and duplex chassis connectors.

These new products incorporate a smaller outer frame size than the prior (and still current) SCNAC-FPX, SCNAC-MPX, and SCNAC-PX covers. Additionally, compared to those prior products, the new sealing covers no longer require metal spacing rings at the fastening screwholes.

Neutrik has also introduced new cable connector covers for the company’s powerCON True1 Top, Top XLR, and Top etherCON product lines. The new SCNAC-FX and SCNAC-MX covers offer IP65 and UV resistant sealing for powerCON True1 TOP cable connectors. SCFX-Top offers similar sealing for female Top XLR cable connectors, and SCMX-Top offers sealing for male Top XLR cable connectors and Top etherCON cable connector carriers.

The new covers are available for ordering now.