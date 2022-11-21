Online Studio Brings Musicmaking to Schools

Stockholm, Sweden (November 21, 2022)—Software developer Soundation has announced that it will launch Soundation Education, an online music studio for schools that looks and feels like a studio session, in January 2023.

Soundation offers a real-life learning experience intended for students interested in producing music. Teachers and students can implement Soundation’s production toolset, including Beatmaker, audio effects, virtual instruments, real-time collaboration, loops and samples, recording and uploading audio, MIDI capabilities, plug-ins and more. Students get Soundation for free, with schools paying based on the number of teachers using the tool.

The software is available from desktop and laptop devices with Chrome or Microsoft Edge browsers, and is based in the cloud, so students can access it from home, as well as the devices provided by their school, regardless of what operating system they use. Data is protected and collaboration can only occur within teacher-controlled groups. Soundation Education is compliant with COPPA, FERPA, and GDPR.

The software is said to be suitable for all grade and experience levels. Students can start with the basics, creating a looped sequence by highlighting blocks on the Beatmaker interface, and add new tools as they develop their skill set.

“We hope to become the go-to education solution for schools and teachers interested in incorporating music production into their curriculum,” says CEO Adam Hasslert. “Our studio helps producers and musicians make better music, with the perfect application for teachers needing a collaborative and secure hub to inspire their students with digital music creation.”