Product of (Last) Week: TASCAM Portacapture X8

Arriving just in time for the holidays, the Portacapture X8 from TASCAM is a handheld, high-res multitrack recorder designed for use by videographers, podcasters, musicians and content creators.

The Portacapture X8 can record up to eight tracks of audio as WAV files at resolutions ranging from 44.1 kHz/16-bit up to 192 kHz/32-bit float, or as MP3 files (44.1 or 48 kHz, 128, 192, 256, or 320 kbps). Audio is stored to microSD (64 MB to 2 GB), microSDHC (4 GB to 32 GB), or microSDXC cards (48 GB to 512 GB).

The user interface for the X8 utilizes a 3.5-inch color touchscreen to access The Launcher, an icon system that automatically readies the unit for specific applications. Choosing one of the icons optimizes the X8 for recording tasks such as Podcast, Field, Voice, ASMR or Music recording.

A manual setting serves as the basic app and facilitates multitrack recording of up to six channels simultaneously. Using the X8’s internal mixer, those tracks are recorded to a separate stereo Master track while adding effects such as EQ, compression and reverb to individual tracks during the recording process.

At the top of the X8 are a pair of large-diaphragm condenser microphones mounted to Inputs 1 and 2 using a quick-release system that allows the mics to be arranged in XY or AB stereo configurations. The input jacks for these mics support plug-in power and can be used to connect lavalier mics with standard 3.5mm (1/8-inch) TRS plugs. Four combo jacks accept mic- or line-level signals, and phantom power (24 or 48 VDC) is available when using the XLR inputs.

The X8 can be set to a USB interface mode, whereby it functions as an 8×2 USB audio interface; when used in this mode, it can simultaneously record audio to an SD card for redundancy in critical situations. An optional Bluetooth dongle (TASCAM AK-BT1) enables control of the X8 from a smartphone or tablet, and every control on the X8 can be accessed from the remote device.

The Portacapture X8 can be powered via four AA batteries (alkaline, NiMH or lithium-ion), USB bus power from a computer, or by using the optional TASCAM PS-P520U power supply.

It measures 3.03 x 1.57 x 8.09 inches (WxDxH) and weighs in at 16.64 ounces with batteries or 13.44 ounces without. MSRP is $699.00