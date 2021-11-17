Tascam Portacapture X8 Recorder Debuts

Wiesbaden, Germany (November 17, 2021)—Tascam has launched the Portacapture X8, a new portable eight-track audio recorder. The unit can record with up to 32-bit floating point resolution, offers sampling rates up to 192 kHz and sports a 3.5-inch touchscreen.

Aiming to help users who might be unsure of what settings to use in a given situation, the unit offers Launcher feature, which allows users to pick from a series of presets (“recoding apps”), with a half-dozen settings offered at press time—multitrack recording, interview, podcast, music recording and field recording.

The Portacapture X8 has two detachable microphones with 14.6 mm diaphragms that can be mounted in either AB or XY orientation. Also onboard are Tascam’s proprietary HDDA preamplifiers, along with four XLR/TRS combo jacks, and Aux In and Line Out, which can optionally serve as audio input and output for a camera. The level of the camera output can be adjusted to the requirements of the respective model, while functions for marks and slate tones are also available.

DSP options on the Portacapture X8 include compressor, limiter, low-cut filter, noise gate, reverb, automatic level adjustment and more. Settings can be made via simplified or advanced pages within the user interface. Users can also control the unit remotely via Bluetooth and the Portacapture Control app for Android and iOS.

In total, the 8-channel recorder (6 tracks + stereo mix) includes a USB interface, eight inputs and two outputs; additionally, for monitoring, a built-in loudspeaker is available. The Portacapture X8 can be used with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC cards with up to 512 GBytes.