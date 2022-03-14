Pure Resonance Audio S5 Speakers Debut

Pure Resonance Audio has unveiled its new S5 70-volt outdoor speaker, intended for foreground and background music, paging and more.

New York, NY (March 15, 2022)—Pure Resonance Audio has unveiled its new S5 70-volt outdoor speaker. Designed to be a multi-functional, weather-resistant, commercial speaker, the S5 is intended for foreground and background music, paging and general-purpose audio in restaurants, hotels, retail stores, fitness gyms, conference rooms, schools, or anywhere needing high-quality indoor and outdoor sound.

The S5 sports a water-resistant IP65 rating, underlining that its components are protected against direct contact with water and dust, while its ABS housing is impact-resistance. A Polypropylene cone woofer is used make the speaker appropriate for use in outdoor commercial applications. A rubber surround is also used with water resistance in mind.

The Pure Resonance Audio S5 70V outdoor surface-mount speaker can handle 40 watts of continuous performance, and5 yields a full-range frequency response of 90 – 16 kHz and an average sensitivity of 92 dB SPL.

Installation of the S5 is handled with an included 180-degree bracket for surface mounting under awnings, overhangs, press boxes and more. It also features a built-in, accessibe 70-volt or 100-volt transformer tap with an 8-ohm bypass and Phoenix Euroblock 4 pin screw terminal connector.

The S5 is available in a black (S5) or white (S5W) finish to help it blend into most indoor or outdoor commercial installations.