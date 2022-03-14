Your browser is out-of-date!

Pure Resonance Audio S5 Speakers Debut

Pure Resonance Audio has unveiled its new S5 70-volt outdoor speaker, intended for foreground and background music, paging and more.

By Mix Staff

Pure Resonance Audio S5 Speakers

New York, NY (March 15, 2022)—Pure Resonance Audio has unveiled its new S5 70-volt outdoor speaker. Designed to be a multi-functional, weather-resistant, commercial speaker, the S5 is intended for foreground and background music, paging and general-purpose audio in restaurants, hotels, retail stores, fitness gyms, conference rooms, schools, or anywhere needing high-quality indoor and outdoor sound.

The S5 sports a water-resistant IP65 rating, underlining that its components are protected against direct contact with water and dust, while its ABS housing is impact-resistance. A Polypropylene cone woofer is used make the speaker appropriate for use in outdoor commercial applications. A rubber surround is also used with water resistance in mind.

The Pure Resonance Audio S5 70V outdoor surface-mount speaker can handle 40 watts of continuous performance, and5 yields a full-range frequency response of 90 – 16 kHz and an average sensitivity of 92 dB SPL.

Installation of the S5 is handled with an included 180-degree bracket for surface mounting under awnings, overhangs, press boxes and more. It also features a built-in, accessibe 70-volt or 100-volt transformer tap with an 8-ohm bypass and Phoenix Euroblock 4 pin screw terminal connector.

The S5 is available in a black (S5) or white (S5W) finish to help it blend into most indoor or outdoor commercial installations.

