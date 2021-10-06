Røde Launches PSA1+ Professional Studio Arm

Intended for use by broadcasters, podcasters, streamers and more, the PSA1+ is a new premium professional studio arm and microphone mount from Røde.

Sydney, Australia (October 6, 2021)—Intended for use by broadcasters, podcasters, streamers and more, the PSA1+ is a new premium professional studio arm and microphone mount from Røde.

Supplanting the original PSA1, the new PSA1+ offers improved stability and silent operation, new features and a design intended to fit into a home or studio setup. Key among the new additions for the arm is its construction, based around a parallelogram spring design implemented to aid placement, stability and movement with almost any microphone.

The arm also offers reportedly completely silent operation due to its interior fully damped internal springs. The surface contact points of the PSA1+ include rubber contact mounts for isolation from knocks, bumps and keyboard clicks, and arm sports a neoprene cover for further reduction of noise generated by movement. The arm itself is designed to handle considerable extension, with extended reach and 360-degree rotation to aid flexibility in a variety of production settings.

A microphone arm doesn’t do much good if it can’t handle the weight of a mic, however, and the PSA1+ can take on mics running from 94g to 1.2kgs. Running along the structure of the studio arm itself is an integrated cable management system to manage and easily conceal both XLR and USB cables. As might be expected, the PSA1+ is compatible with all standard microphones and shockmounts, and a threaded desk mount and sturdy desk clamp are included. The arm comes pre-assembled, and is currently shipping.