Røde Releases Central Mobile App, Updates Connect Software

Sydney, Australia (October 20, 2021)—Røde has introduced a new app and updated software, with both moves part of an effort to aid implementation of its Wireless GO II compact wireless microphone. The new Røde Central Mobile app allows users to configure the microphone, unlock advanced features and access firmware updates, while Røde Connect, the company’s podcasting and streaming software, is now compatible with the microphone.

The Røde Central Mobile app allows the Wireless GO II to be set up on the go with iOS and Android devices. Initially released as a desktop app, the software is now available on iOS and Android devices for adjusting settings on the fly, giving users more flexibility when recording in the field. This includes switching between ‘Merged’ and ‘Split’ recording mode, adjusting the gain settings, unlocking the fine gain control, activating the safety channel and more.

Røde Connect podcasting and streaming software was previously only compatible with the NT-USB Mini; now the Wireless GO II can now be used with Røde Connect, aiding IRL streaming, recording presentations or classes, and more.

Røde Connect allows two Wireless GO IIs to be connected to a single computer. Each transmitter can be allocated to its own channel in the software for a total of four separate wireless audio streams, each with an individual level meter, as well as solo and mute buttons. The Wireless GO II can also be used in conjunction with the NT-USB Mini within RØDE Connect.

Røde Connect is available to download for free now at rode.com.