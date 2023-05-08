SoliderSound Debuts with Free S Pulser Plug-In

S Pluser, a free tremolo effect intended to help create rhythmic melodies, is the first plug-in release from software developer SoldierSound.

New York, NY (May 8, 2023)—S Pulser is the first plug-in release from new audio software developer SoldierSound, part of software house Techivation. The free plug-in is a tremolo effect intended to help create rhythmic melodies.

While minimal, S Pulser enables users to manipulate the style and vibe of their sounds, providing a platform for experimentation and exploration. Features within the plug-in include Effect Depth, Rate, Length, Offset, Output Control, Mid/side Control, Presets, Internal On/Off Switch, A/B Switch, Undo/Redo Options, Scalable Graphic User Interface (GUI), Tooltips, Internal Menu, Stereo and Mono, and Zero Latency.

According to the developer, S Pulser can create a pulsing or pumping effect that can add energy and movement to music by rhythmically changing the volume of a signal. It also allows control over mid and side frequencies: The mid-side slider on the interface lets users apply the effect exclusively to mid or side frequencies, or blend them together. This capability helps create unique musical movements in stereo tracks, adding an extra layer of depth to the sound.

The plug-in can be downloaded in VST, VST3, and AU formats for any compatible DAW, including Logic, Garageband, Cubase, Ableton Live, FL Studio, Studio One, etc. A Pro Tools AAX edition is coming soon. Available for both Windows and macOS, SoliderSound S Pulser also supports the Apple M1/2 chip natively.