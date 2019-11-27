Sonido Software Launches Business Management Tools for Audio Production Professionals

Oxford, MISSISSIPPI (November 18, 2019) – Hoggard Technology, LLC, makers of Sonido Software, are proud to announce the launch of Sonido Software for audio production professionals in the music industry.

Sonido Software is an end-to-end business management system that combines the necessary tools required for managing a successful audio production business (recording studios) in a single, intuitive platform. Created by an established recording studio owner, and supported by studios of varying sizes across the world in early adoption, it is designed to overcome the common challenges that audio professionals face in managing their business on a daily basis.

As the number of recording studios continues to grow, a common challenge that studios of all sizes face – commercial facilities, project studios and freelance engineers and producers – is the effective management of their studio through technology.

“We speak with recording studios daily who are striving to improve the efficiency of managing their business,” says Brady Hoggard, founder and CEO of Sonido Software. “What’s interesting is that they often have applications or tools in place to assist in managing their business; however, these tools tend to be so generic, disjointed and cumbersome that they don’t provide the benefit the studio is looking for – we know, because we’ve been there with our own recording studio,” says Hoggard.

Sonido Software contains business tools, such as lead pipeline management, a customer relationship management system (CRM), scheduling tools, a process for sending quotes and invoices, receiving automated payments from clients, project management, secure file delivery, and more with the official launch. Not only are all these necessary business tools found within the single platforms for convenience, but they are designed around the audio production flow – they speak the language of those using the tools, which helps to increase user adoption.

“Sonido is, by design, an answer to these challenges that studio owners and managers are vocalizing in the music industry,” says Hoggard. “We’ve spent countless hours listening to and working with studio owners and studio managers to understand their business management needs. Then, based on their feedback, we designed a platform that appropriately addresses these needs and provides audio production professionals with the tools they are looking for to better manage their business.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch Sonido Software,” mentions Hoggard. “Studios from all over the world have been contacting us about the availability of the platform, and we are excited to provide them with exactly what they are looking for to succeed in their space.”

