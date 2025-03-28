SSL to Debut Cloud Enhancements at NAB 2025

SSL will unveil two hardware control tiles and add native NDI to its System T Cloud platform at NAB.

Las Vegas, NV (March 28, 2025)—Solid State Logic will debut an update that adds native NDI to its System T Cloud platform at NAB 2025 and will introduce two hardware control tiles to its production ecosystem.

Supplementing System T Cloud’s established Dante Connect audio transport with native support for NDI, the update ensables broadcasters to natively process audio from a range of NDI-enabled devices such as cameras and replay sources. According to SSL, its adoption of NDI is reported to lower deployment costs and expand the range of connectivity options available to broadcasters operating in the cloud.

“This update means SSL customers can integrate significantly more production elements directly into their cloud-based System T workflows,” says SSL general manager Enrique Pérez. “Native support for NDI connectivity in System T Cloud delivers NDI audio signals directly into System T Cloud’s virtualized environment, managing pure audio and embedded NDI signals in the same way. This simplifies connectivity and provides cost-effective management of all live audio streams for our broadcast customers.”

Supporting up to 256 processing paths and full immersive formats up to 9.1.6, System T Cloud is an audio processing platform that gives content providers the ability to create live-to-air productions in a cloud-native environment.

SSL will also debut upgrades to its standalone System T Desktop tiles with the addition of an enhanced Desktop Fader Tile Plus (DFT+) and a brand-new Desktop Master Tile Plus (DMT+) to its portable inventory. Used in conjunction with the company’s Tempest Control App (TCA), both tiles provide dedicated hardware control for studio based or remote engineers and can control processing paths both in SSL’s virtualized System T Cloud environment as well as deploying more custom workflows to existing applications.

“These new tiles deliver the same premium operator experience as SSL’s flagship S500 consoles in a more flexible package that can adapt to a range of different requirements,” says SSL Broadcast Product Manager Berny Carpenter.

SSL will also debut its new native ST 2110 card at NAB 2025.