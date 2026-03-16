SSL ST 2110 and Dante Bridge Debuts

Oxford, UK (March 16, 2026)—Solid State Logic is launching the high-capacity Net I/O ST 2110 Bridge, which converts between ST 2110 and Dante in a single standalone unit, at this year’s NAB Show.

Able to work with any broadcast audio console or audio network, the Net I/O ST 2110 Bridge is housed in a compact 1RU chassis and, in addition to ST 2110-Dante conversion, supports NMOS (Networked Media Open Specifications) IS-04 Discovery and Registration and IS-05 Device Connection Management specifications. It’s available in either 256 or 512 channel versions. The 256-channel model is a lower cost unit that can be retrospectively upgraded to 512 channels and also offers a sample rate converter option. Redundancy is standard for both the media networks (ST 2110 and Dante) and the power supply.

The Net I/O ST 2110 Bridge is available for all new SSL System T set-ups and can also be retrofitted into existing systems, including use as a standalone device between third-party audio sources or consoles. This offers up to 2048 channels of connectivity, starting from 256 channels for smaller installations.

Also included is support for ST 2110-30 levels A, B and C (based on the AES67 AoIP interoperability standard), ST 2022-7 (switching of RTP—Real-time Transport Protocol—datagrams) and NMOS IS-04 and IS-05, plus fiber or copper connections. System T also offers native ST 2110 connectivity.